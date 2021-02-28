Altercation at Atlanta club leads to shooting, police say

Atlanta police said an argument at a nightclub in Atlanta early Sunday morning led to a man being shot.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police reported.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said officers were called at 2:37 a.m. on Sunday to 2416 Piedmont Road to break up a dispute. The address matches that of Gold Room Lounge, a club in the Lindbergh neighborhood.

Police arrived to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound in his torso. Police said the man was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to Grady Hospital.

Police spoke to witnesses, but could not discern the identity of the suspect. The investigators learned the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation inside the nightclub.

RELATED: Police investigate triple shooting near Atlanta nightclub

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.