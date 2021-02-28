Police investigate triple shooting near Atlanta night club

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a triple shooting near an Atlanta club that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police said all three victims were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said responding officers saw three men with apparent gunshot wounds after arriving at approximately 4:31 a.m. at 1097 Harwell Road in Atlanta. The address is the location of Blue Flame Lounge.

Witness statements describe a car traveling north on Harwell Road stopped in front of the nightclub and fired several shots in the direction of the building, according to witnesses.

Atlanta police investigators are still working to pinpoint the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

