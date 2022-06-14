Police arrest gunman barricaded inside Alpharetta HomeGoods

Police in Alpharetta arrested an alleged gunman, who reportedly threatened shoppers inside an Alpharetta HomeGoods

The shopping center is off of North Point Parkway near Mansell Road. Police said no one fired shots.

"He made threatening statements and brandished a firearm," Alpharetta Lt. Andrew Splawn said.

Officers found the suspect inside a HomeGoods and have them contained. Police completely evacuated the score and surrounding businesses. Police said Alpharetta SWAT officers responded and negotiators tried to peacefully reason with the man.

SWAT at the scene of a HomeGoods in Alpharetta where an armed suspect is allegedly hiding.

It's not clear if the person inside is related to the store in some way.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.