Late-night Alpharetta crash snarls traffic, injures multiple people

Several people were injured in a four-vehicle crash along Highway 9 and Roswell Street in Alpharetta.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was trapped inside one of those vehicles and was extricated, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Photos shared on the ADPS Facebook show at least one vehicle shredded and on its side as a result of the crash.

Several people were rushed to an area hospital.

It could be early morning before the crash was cleared.

The cause remains under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.