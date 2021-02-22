Alpharetta Restaurant Week showcases city’s culinary scene

There are several reasons they call it "Awesome Alpharetta" — but the city’s diverse lineup of top-notch restaurants is definitely at the top of the list. And this week, Alpharetta is shining a spotlight on its culinary scene with an event designed to showcase the very best it has to offer.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week officially kicked off Sunday and continues through Saturday, Feb. 27, with more than two dozen restaurants participating this year. The concept is simple: those restaurants will offer a specially priced three-course dinner menu (and some lunches, too), giving visitors an easy way to try their signature dishes and get a tasty overview of the restaurant’s culinary concept.

Organizers of this year’s event say supporting local restaurants is more important than ever, given the major hit they’ve taken due to the pandemic. Many of the featured restaurants have outdoor spaces for diners more comfortable with open-air seating, and many are also making their special three-course dinner menus available for both dine-in and takeout.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

For a full list of participating restaurants and to check out the menus, click here. And to hear more about Alpharetta Restaurant Week, click the video player to check out our morning taking a culinary tour of the city!

Advertisement

During our "culinary" adventure on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three restaurants: Coalition Food and Beverage (50 Canton St, Suite 108), Carson Kitchen, (4 South Main Street), and Citizen Soul (60 South Main Street).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.