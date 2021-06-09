Alpharetta police working to ID driver that struck two pedestrians

Investigators released several short clips Wednesday of the vehicle they said hit and injured two pedestrians May 30.

According to Alpharetta police, it happened at around 12:45 a.m. as the two people crossed Milton Avenue at North Main Street.

"What we can tell from the video footage, it does look like there was a stop indicator, meaning that the pedestrians shouldn't have been crossing at that time," explained Public Information Officer Jeff Ross. "After that vehicle struck those two pedestrians, he or she failed to stop and kept going. So, at that point the fault is on the driver because he failed to stop and you know, render aid or check on those people."

Paramedics transported both of the victims to a nearby hospital and Officer Ross said they are still recovering from serious injuries.

"When you watch the video, it's pretty graphic, but you can see both of those victims go up over the car. So, there is no way that you cannot know that you struck two pedestrians, especially going at the speed they were going," said Officer Ross.

Alpharetta Police believe the car that hit them was a 2016 to 2021 Honda Civic four-door.

They ask anyone who recognizes the car or who has information about the crash to call their tip line at 678-297-6307.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.