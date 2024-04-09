Lyft driver raped, kidnapped, robbed by passenger in Alpharetta, police say

article

Alpharetta police have made an arrest in the rape and kidnapping of a Lyft driver last month.

Police said the female driver picked up her passenger, Demarcus Johnson, on March 11.

Johnson, 32, has been accused of giving the woman a sedative, stealing her car, kidnapping and sexually assaulting her.

He was caught on April 5 and faces charges for each crime, including a felony for theft by taking.

The Alpharetta Police Department is asking anyone with additional information related to the incident, or the suspect, to contact detectives immediately at 678-297-6338.