Almost $90B wiped out in Cryptocurrency crash

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
The Cryptocurrency market crashed during Monday's big selloff.

Nearly $90 billion was wiped out in just the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin fell 6%, dipping below $30,000 for the first time in nearly a month.

The cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $65,000 back in April.

Since then, it's plunged over 50%.

