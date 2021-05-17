Alan Jackson to headline Coweta County tornado benefit concert

article

A prominent Newnan, Georgia, native is doing what he can to help his hometown.

Alan Jackson will be the headliner for a benefit concert in Newnan on June 26 at the Newnan's Coweta County Fairgrounds, the place where volunteers collected thousands of supplies for victims of an EF-4 tornado.

Tickets for the benefit, titled "Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson," go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AlanJacksonBenefit.com starting at $49.99, and pre-sale opportunities will be available.

The concert is Jackson's only stop in Georgia on a tour that runs through October.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Coweta Community Foundation, to support victims of Newnan in the wake of the storm. Donations can be made online .

RELATED: Federal disaster declared for Newnan after EF-4 tornado in March

Some homes were torn from their foundations and Newnan High School suffered serious damage. One person was killed in the storm after experiencing a "medical emergency" while trapped inside a home buried under limbs and debris.

The concert announcement comes after the CDC released new mask guidance regarding the spread of COVID-19 and said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.