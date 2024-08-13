AG's office asks for answers after College Park residents ejected from meeting

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is demanding answers from College Park officials after the gallery was cleared by police during a special called meeting last Friday. FOX 5 attended the meeting and saw that two people were being led away in handcuffs after the interim city manager told police to eject the residents from the room.

The meeting was held to censure Mayor Bianca Motley Broom for what the city council says was ongoing disruptive behavior.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ College Park police eject residents in the gallery during a special called meeting of the City Council on Aug. 9, 2024. (FOX 5)

College Park meeting being probed by Georgia AG

In a letter obtained by FOX 5 dated Aug. 13, Kristen Settlemire, senior assistant attorney general, demanded answers from College Park city attorney Winston Denmark, giving a deadline of 10 business days to respond. At issue is whether the city of College Park violated Georgia’s Open Records and Open Meetings acts.

"According to the concerned citizens, the city council continued to transact city business in the absence of the public," the letter read in part. "Given the volume of complaints received from the concerned citizens, copies of the complaints are available for your review, upon request."

The letter cited the livestream video hosted by the city of College Park. After the first agenda item was introduced, there was a verbal outburst and cheers. This caused College Park's interim city manager, Dr. Emmanuel Adediran, to order the police to clear the room. The mayor voiced her concerns about it being a public meeting.

"The meeting footage then transitions to the city’s home page and subsequently resumes, showing the city council taking action on other agenda items without the public being present," the letter continues.

College Park residents ejected from meeting

What was not shown on the official livestream was captured in the chamber by FOX 5’s Rob Dirienzo. Kim and West Gary, who have lived in the city for more than two decades, were led away in handcuffs after standing in protest. Both were let go with citations for obstruction.

Members of the media and city employees were not asked to leave the room as the crowd was relegated to the building's hall. Audio of the meeting played over the speakers, but it was not loud enough for anyone to hear. Some residents tried to watch the live stream on their phones.

In a statement released on Sunday, the city maintained that it followed the law by conducting business behind closed doors.

On Monday evening, College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers seemed to double down on prosecuting certain attendees of the meeting.

Chief Rogers emailed the mayor and city councilmembers through interim city manager Dr. Emmanuel Adediran, then posted to the city's Facebook page, "The College Park Police Department is reviewing video footage of the August 9, 2024, incident in the City of College Park Special Call Meeting. Anyone observed violating Georgia Code 16- 11-34 (a person who recklessly or knowingly commits any act reasonably expected to prevent or disrupt a lawful meeting, gathering, or procession is guilty of a misdemeanor) will be prosecuted to the extent of the law. The incident in question is being taken very seriously, and the College Park Police Department is committed to enforcing the law and taking appropriate actions based on the findings."

The statement continued, "I, Chief Connie Rogers, assure the residents of College Park that the safety and well-being of the community remain our top priority. We believe in the First Amendment, but we also believe in law and order, and we are committed to upholding both. As the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided to the public to maintain transparency and accountability. I deeply appreciate the understanding and support of The Mayor and Council, and the community during this time."

College Park City Council vs. Open Meetings Act

The AG’s office on Tuesday reiterated that all meetings, outside of those covered by the "executive sessions" clause, must be open to the public.

"Upon my review of the agenda for the August 9, 2024, called meeting and video of said meeting, the public was removed from, and therefore unable to access, the meeting during the consideration of agenda item 2A; the city council continues with city business following the public’s expulsion from the meeting," the letter continued.

Item 2A on the agenda of Friday’s special called meeting in College Park referred to the proposed censure of the mayor, something which drew ire from those in attendance.

"I am not aware of all the circumstances surrounding the meeting, and I am not assuming the city violated the law," the letter reads, adding that is asks for a prompt response to the matter.

The AG’s letter also underscored its desire to resolve any disputes between citizens and local governments but issued a warning writing:

"This office also reserves the right to pursue litigation in these matters where it deems doing so is appropriate."

The deadline set by the AG’s office falls between the scheduled Aug. 19 and Sept. 3 meetings of the College Park City Council.