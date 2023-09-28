Acworth man sentenced to prison for naked attack on officer while high on drugs

A Cobb County grand jury has found a man guilty of an attack on a police officer while he was reportedly naked and high on drugs.

On Dec. 17, 2022, police got a call from the Deerfield Lodge over reports of a naked man attacking people. Investigators say 37-year-old Kelly Holcomb had entered one of the lodge's rooms and punched a woman in the eye and a man in the face.

"He was naked and believed to be intoxicated on multiple different types of drugs," said Officer Eric Mistretta.

Mike Poyner was in the hotel room downstairs. He says he heard the commotion.

"Heard a lot of banging around. It sounded like a scuffle. Someone was like ‘Help! Help!’" said Poyner.

Kelly Holcomb

Officer Taniesha Palarche was the first to respond. Investigators say she approached Holcomb and tried to calm him down. Instead, he attacked her.

Authorities say Holcomb knocked out one of Palarche's front teeth, strangled her, and tried to gouge out her eyes with his thumbs before another resident at the lodge helped her get away.

When back-up officers arrived, Holcomb kicked one of them. They tried to restrain him, and even used a Taser, but it was unsuccessful.

"While officers were trying to restrain the suspect Metro EMS arrived at the scene to assist and were able to administer a sedative to calm Holcomb down," Mistretta said.

Holcomb was taken to the hospital and once released, he was sent to jail. During the trial, he admitted to having smoked methamphetamine that night.

A jury found Holcomb guilty of aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of obstruction of an officer, one count of first-degree burglary, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

"I’m thankful for the bystanders that helped Officer Palarche and the other victims in this case. This case shows the dangers of drug use and the harmful consequences it has not just for the user but the individuals surrounding them." Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko said in a statement.

A judge sentenced Holcomb to 20 years with the first 15 to be served in prison.