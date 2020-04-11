Acworth little league football team gets pizza for healthcare workers

An Acworth little league football team is doing its part to uplift healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors and nurses run toward deadly diseases every day, but the coronavirus isn’t your typical illness and has the majority of us trying to find refuge in our own homes.

That’s why Acworth little league football players and parents put their coins together to say “thanks” to healthcare workers.

They sent pizzas to WellStar hospital in Marietta Tuesday.

"A lot of people take things for granted," Coach J’air Cotton said.

A couple of moms encouraged families to participate.

"I just thought it may be a little insensitive to ask people who might’ve just lost their jobs to donate to people who have jobs if you will," Cotton said.

Advertisement

The message was well-received.

In fact, the team says one “thank you” isn’t enough.

The seven-year-olds and their parents made a video calling on everyone to find creative and safe ways to support those on the frontlines.

Coach cotton says he knows this disease is hard for those who don’t experience it to understand, let alone someone under the age of 10.

"Yes, they understand that people are dying or that things aren’t fair but to say they completely understand... I can’t say that they do," Cotton said.

He says this small act of kindness puts young minds in the right direction.