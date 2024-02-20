Actress, comedian Cocoa Brown loses Fayetteville home to fire

Actress and comedian Cocoa Brown, 51, recently lost her Fayetteville home to a fire, according to TMZ.

Brown, who is best known for her role as Jennifer in the sitcom "For Better or Worse," lived in the home with her young son, Phoenix.

The cause of the fire may have been a lit candle that fell onto a pile of clothing. Brown reportedly tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was unable to do so.

Cocoa Brown attends the "Praise This" World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic)

Friends of the actress and comedian have started a GoFundMe, with a goal of $50,000. As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $39,700.

Brown shared the GoFundMe information on her Instagram account.

Brown most recently performed at comedy clubs in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Augusta, according to her Facebook page.

She has an upcoming performance during the Funk 'N Funny Brunch with Kasper & The 911 Band and LaMont Ferrell at The City Winery in Atlanta on March 2.

Other TV and film credits include "A Dark Way Out," "Never Have I Ever," "9-1-1," "The Soul Man," and "American Crime Story."