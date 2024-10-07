Active shooter situation involving officer reported outside Gwinnett County Jail: Sheriff

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office confirmed an active shooter situation involving an officer outside the Gwinnett County Jail located at 2900 University Parkway.

The Sheriff's Office said the jail is currently not accepting any new intakes, and all approaching traffic will be redirected while this situation is being investigated.

"We want to assure the community that the situation is under control, and there is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said via social media.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A heavy law enforcement presence was seen outside the Gwinnett County Jail on Oct. 7, 2024. (FOX 5)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called to investigate the situation.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. FOX 5 Atlanta will live-stream a press conference about this incident soon. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.