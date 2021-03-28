Man who fired gun at Everglades National Park rangers in custody

Officials said a man who fired a gun Sunday at Everglades National Park rangers had been involved in a domestic violence situation at the park earlier in the day.

The suspect, described as a 33-year-old White man, was taken into custody Sunday night, according to a statement from the park. His name was not immediately released.

The domestic violence situation was reported at Mahogany Hammock, a boardwalk for wildlife viewing within the park. The suspect left before rangers arrived, but his vehicle was later found just before 6 p.m. on the main park road.

"Given the evidence found on scene, the rangers suspected that the subject had fled into the woods and was armed," the statement said.

With assistance from Miami-Dade police, the park entrance was shut down.

Shots were fired at law enforcement rangers around 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

"Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP," the park posted in a tweet.

The man was captured just before 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade police, fire rescue, as well as the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted the park in the incident, the statement said.

The Associated Press and Kelly Hayes contributed to this story.