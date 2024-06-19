Accidental apartment fire displaces 16 families in Clarkston

More than a dozen families are out of their homes after a major apartment fire in Clarkston on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Brockett Road.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said they got to the scene and found flames shooting through the roof of the building.

While crews were able to save most of the building, several apartment units were impacted by the fire. Officials estimated that 16 families have been at least temporarily displaced.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.