Accident on Downtown Connector closes northbound lanes, officials say

The Department of Transportation reports an accident involving a car and truck on the Downtown Connector is causing delays.

Officials said the accident closed four northbound lanes on Interstate 75/85 in Atlanta near John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

The highway is expected to be clear by 10:30 a.m. a.m., GDOT says.

Officials have not provided updates on injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

