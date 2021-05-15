Accident on Downtown Connector closes northbound lanes, officials say
ATLANTA - The Department of Transportation reports an accident involving a car and truck on the Downtown Connector is causing delays.
Officials said the accident closed four northbound lanes on Interstate 75/85 in Atlanta near John Lewis Freedom Parkway.
The highway is expected to be clear by 10:30 a.m. a.m., GDOT says.
Officials have not provided updates on injuries.
_____
