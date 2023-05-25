AAA offering free Memorial Day weekend 'Tow to Go' service in Georgia

article

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, AAA is offering a free and safe option to Georgians who have car trouble or need a ride after drinking.

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the weekend for both members and non-members in order to keep impaired drivers off the road. The program will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, May. 26 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May. 28.

The program works by dispatching a tow truck to transport the would-be-impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location. While the service is free and confidential, the location must be within a 10-mile radius.

AAA says that the program should be used as a last resort and is only available to one person per vehicle.

"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications," sAAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired."

The service is available across Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Denver, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Fort Wayne/South Bend area of Indiana. The program may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions, and you can't schedule a pick-up in advance. In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to help an impaired individual get a safe ride home.

AAA has offered the service for 25 years and has removed more than 25,000 drivers from the road during the holidays.

To use the service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.