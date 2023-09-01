AAA offering free Labor Day 'Tow to Go' service to help Georgia drivers get home safely

article

With Labor Day weekend about to start, AAA is offering a free and safe option to Georgians who have car trouble or need help getting home after celebrating.

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the weekend for both members and non-members in order to keep impaired drivers off the road. The program will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Now in its 25th year, the program works by sending a tow truck to transport the driver and their vehicle to a safe location. While the service is free and confidential, the location must be within a 10-mile radius.

AAA says that the program should be used as a last resort and is only available to one person per vehicle.

"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home."

The service is available across Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Denver, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Fort Wayne/South Bend area of Indiana. The program may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions, and you can't schedule a pick-up in advance. In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to help an impaired individual get a safe ride home.

Since its start, AAA has removed more than 25,000 drivers from the road during the holidays.

To use the service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.