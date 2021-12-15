A mega project in the heart of Downtown could change the face of Atlanta

The hotly debated Gulch Project in Downtown Atlanta has a wow factor for sports fans.

It's not a new venue but an eighteen-story hotel to be constructed adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It will have rooms that will provide a view of the action taking place on the field or the stage.

And on a sunny day with the stadium roof open, the rooms on those top floors could be right on top of everything going on.

The mega project called Centennial Yards is expected to take ten years to complete. Offices, retail, and residences will all be a part of the development.

One early positive sign is the interest planners are seeing for downtown living.

The footprint for planned office space has been reduced to put in more housing.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called the project transformative.

She took the heat and survived the skeptics who did not want the politicians to approve the development. If it works, the development -- one of the biggest in America -- will reshape the center city.

Downtown is behind Midtown and Buckhead where new money has poured into those neighborhoods.

