911 call of man reporting murder of his wife

Investigators have released the 911 calls relating to a murder in Paulding County last week.

In the call, 72-year-old Morris Hix said he and his girlfriend, 52-year-old Janet Darlene Osmer, had been arguing that day and during the argument, he may have "accidentally run her over in the driveway." He also admitted they both had been drinking.

When detectives got to the scene of the Dallas, Georgia home on the 200 block of Perkins Road, they found Osmer dead in the driveway.

Investigators said the two have an extensive history of domestic violence.

Hix was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond as of Wednesday.

