9 more deaths reported at Butts County nursing home, total now at 29

Data released on Tuesday show deaths from the coronavirus at a Butts County long-term care facility continues to rise. According to state officials, there have been nine more deaths in the last 14 days at the Westbury Medical Care and Rehabilitation bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 29.

The Georgia Department of Public Health released the new numbers of COVID-19 cases at Georgia's long-term care facilities on Monday. The data shows all but four of the facilities' 126 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition, 36 staffers have also tested positive.

This is the highest number of deaths and the highest percentage of residents testing positive at a single facility in Georgia.

The first two coronavirus deaths in Butts County came from Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, according to DPH.

The facility's administration said they had their first confirmed case of the coronavirus on April 4 and have since been doing everything they can to keep their residents as safe as possible. She said they've also tried to be as transparent as possible.

Members of the Georgia National Guard and a company contracted by the facility have been working to disinfect the property.

Administrators said the staff has spent many years taking care of the residents and it has been an extremely difficult time.

Across the state's 366 long-term facilities, more than 5,000 residents and more than 2,000 staffers have tested positive with 820 deaths.

