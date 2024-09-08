9/11 remembrance events in metro Atlanta | Sept. 2024

article

On Sept. 11 and the days surrounding it, various memorial events will be held across the region to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11. From stair climbs to candlelight vigils, hikes, and ceremonies, these gatherings provide an opportunity to remember the lives lost and pay tribute to the bravery of first responders. Here’s a list of some notable events happening in the area.

9/11 Memorial Beatdown

When: 5 a.m., Sept. 11

Where: Jefferson High School Stadium, 575 Washington Street, Jefferson

What: A stair climb to honor the first responders who answered the call in New York City on 9/11/2001. Hosted by F3 Smokies.

More info

9/11 Memorial Hike

When: 8 a.m., Sept. 11

Where: Stone Mountain Park

What: A hike in remembrance of 9/11 at Stone Mountain Park. Participants are encouraged to wear a weighted vest or backpack for an added challenge. There will also be raffle prizes and a gathering after the hike at High Card Brewing. Hosted by the Atlanta FOOLS.

More info

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

When: 8 a.m., Sept. 11

Where: Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

What: The LaGrange Fire Department is hosting a memorial stair climb at Callaway Stadium.

More info

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

When: 8:15 a.m., Sept. 11

Where: Betty Mauldin Park, Norcross

What: The ceremony begins with a moving tribute, followed by traditional bagpipe music. At 8:45 a.m., there will be a solemn ringing of the bell to honor the moment the first tower was struck.

More info

9/11 Patriots' Day Ceremony

When: 8:40 a.m., Sept. 11

Where: Watson Government Complex, 240 Constitution Boulevard, Dallas

What: The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department will hold a ceremony at Veterans Park honoring the men and women who gave their lives on 9/11. Special guests include representatives from the New York Police and Fire Departments (Retired New York Shields of Georgia). The ceremony will be led by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department Honor Guards.

More info

9/11 Memorial Walk

When: 9 a.m., Sept. 11

Where: Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City

What: A memorial walk to remember those who lost their lives and honor the brave first responders.

More info

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

When: 11 a.m., Sept. 11

Where: Jason T. Harper Arena at Heritage Park, 95 Lake Dow Road, McDonough

What: A solemn ceremony hosted by the Henry County government to pay tribute to the heroes, victims, and families affected by 9/11.

More info

9/11: Inside the Pentagon

When: 6 p.m., Sept. 11

Where: Scott Candler Library, DeKalb County

What: Screening of the PBS documentary "9/11: Inside the Pentagon."

More info

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

When: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 11

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

What: Participate in the Atlanta 9/11 Stair Climb to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11.

Registration required

9/11 Candlelight Vigil

When: 7-8 p.m., Sept. 11

Where: Veteran's Memorial Park, Newnan

What: A candlelight vigil to honor and remember the events of 9/11. Lawn chairs are welcome. Hosted by VFW Auxiliary Post 2667 and American Legion Post 57.

More info

9/11 Heroes Run

When: 9:11 a.m., Sept. 14

Where: Grant Park

What: The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K invites runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of 9/11. Includes a 5K run and ruck.

Cost: Starts at $33

Registration required

If you would like to submit an event for this list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.