9/11 remembrance events in metro Atlanta | Sept. 2024
ATLANTA - On Sept. 11 and the days surrounding it, various memorial events will be held across the region to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11. From stair climbs to candlelight vigils, hikes, and ceremonies, these gatherings provide an opportunity to remember the lives lost and pay tribute to the bravery of first responders. Here’s a list of some notable events happening in the area.
9/11 Memorial Beatdown
When: 5 a.m., Sept. 11
Where: Jefferson High School Stadium, 575 Washington Street, Jefferson
What: A stair climb to honor the first responders who answered the call in New York City on 9/11/2001. Hosted by F3 Smokies.
More info
9/11 Memorial Hike
When: 8 a.m., Sept. 11
Where: Stone Mountain Park
What: A hike in remembrance of 9/11 at Stone Mountain Park. Participants are encouraged to wear a weighted vest or backpack for an added challenge. There will also be raffle prizes and a gathering after the hike at High Card Brewing. Hosted by the Atlanta FOOLS.
More info
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
When: 8 a.m., Sept. 11
Where: Callaway Stadium, LaGrange
What: The LaGrange Fire Department is hosting a memorial stair climb at Callaway Stadium.
More info
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
When: 8:15 a.m., Sept. 11
Where: Betty Mauldin Park, Norcross
What: The ceremony begins with a moving tribute, followed by traditional bagpipe music. At 8:45 a.m., there will be a solemn ringing of the bell to honor the moment the first tower was struck.
More info
9/11 Patriots' Day Ceremony
When: 8:40 a.m., Sept. 11
Where: Watson Government Complex, 240 Constitution Boulevard, Dallas
What: The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department will hold a ceremony at Veterans Park honoring the men and women who gave their lives on 9/11. Special guests include representatives from the New York Police and Fire Departments (Retired New York Shields of Georgia). The ceremony will be led by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department Honor Guards.
More info
9/11 Memorial Walk
When: 9 a.m., Sept. 11
Where: Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City
What: A memorial walk to remember those who lost their lives and honor the brave first responders.
More info
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
When: 11 a.m., Sept. 11
Where: Jason T. Harper Arena at Heritage Park, 95 Lake Dow Road, McDonough
What: A solemn ceremony hosted by the Henry County government to pay tribute to the heroes, victims, and families affected by 9/11.
More info
9/11: Inside the Pentagon
When: 6 p.m., Sept. 11
Where: Scott Candler Library, DeKalb County
What: Screening of the PBS documentary "9/11: Inside the Pentagon."
More info
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
When: 6-8 p.m., Sept. 11
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
What: Participate in the Atlanta 9/11 Stair Climb to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11.
Registration required
9/11 Candlelight Vigil
When: 7-8 p.m., Sept. 11
Where: Veteran's Memorial Park, Newnan
What: A candlelight vigil to honor and remember the events of 9/11. Lawn chairs are welcome. Hosted by VFW Auxiliary Post 2667 and American Legion Post 57.
More info
9/11 Heroes Run
When: 9:11 a.m., Sept. 14
Where: Grant Park
What: The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K invites runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of 9/11. Includes a 5K run and ruck.
Cost: Starts at $33
Registration required
If you would like to submit an event for this list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.