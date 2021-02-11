81-year-old man arrested on child pornography charges in Hall County

article

A Gainesville man has been arrested on child pornography charges, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

According to investigators, 81-year-old Luis Eduardo Chavez-Cavero was taken into custody on February 9 after being suspected of possessing and distributing at least one child pornographic video on his cell phone. Chavez-Cavero committed the crimes on January 21 and January 22 at a home located in the 2000 block of Waman Drive in Gainesville, an investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force revealed.

Chavez-Caver is charged with two counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.

Detectives initially began investigating Chavez-Cavero in May of 2020 when they received the cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Georgia ICAC Task Force.

