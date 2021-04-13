80-year-old Hall County man charged with child molestation

article

An 80-year-old Hall County man was arrested last week on accusations of child molestation.

Jerry Taylor Woodall, 80, was taken into custody at his home located in the 3000 block of Gilleland Extension on April 9.

A young girl came forward on March 22 to report the incident, investigators said. Woodall’s arrest came after a nearly three-week-long investigation.

Woodall was booked into the Hall County jail and posted a $44,400 bond on Saturday.

Anyone with further information on this case should call Investigator J. Phillips at 770-536-5206.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.