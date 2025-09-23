7th inmate death at DeKalb County Jail this year reported
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 27-year-old inmate has died while in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, marking the seventh in-custody death reported at the facility this year, according to the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
Officials said Larynz Redd, of Decatur, was found unresponsive on the morning of Sept. 20. Jail medical staff and DeKalb EMS provided emergency treatment, but Redd was pronounced dead.
Redd had been held at the jail since May 2024. The cause of death remains under investigation, but authorities said there is no indication of foul play.
What they're saying:
Sheriff Melody M. Maddox issued a statement following the incident, saying the office is "deeply concerned about the death of any individual in our custody."
No additional details have been released.
