DeKalb County jail employee charged with drug crimes, fired

A detention officer has been charged with bringing drugs into the jail and has lost his job, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said DeShawn Robinson was arrested on Sept. 11 on multiple felony charges, including possession of synthetic cannabinoid, marijuana or K2 with intent to distribute; items prohibited for possession by inmates; and violation of oath by a public officer.

Robinson has since been released on bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is no longer with the sheriff's office, but officials have not said if he was terminated or resigned.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding Robinson's arrest have not been released by the sheriff's office.