Former DeKalb jailer arrested on contraband charges

A former DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office detention officer has been arrested and charged with bringing contraband into the county jail, authorities announced.

What we know:

Tony Alzadia Randle, 22, of Stone Mountain, was taken into custody without incident on April 16 at the DeKalb County Jail, where he had been employed since September 2024. At the time of his arrest, Randle was assigned to jail operations.

He now faces two felony charges: Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer and Crossing State or County Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, or Drugs without Consent.

Randle was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed the nature of the contraband involved in the case.