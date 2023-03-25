79-year-old woman missing in Snellville

article

A 79-year-old woman is missing in Gwinnett County and police need the public's help to find her.

Constance "Connie" Thompson, 79, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. March 24 in the 2800 block of Five Forks Tricum Rad in Snellville, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

Thompson used to live in Snellville in the area of Shaywen Circle and Odum Street. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a black lanyard aorund her neck.

Thompson is beginning to show signs of dementia, police say. A Mattie's Call has been issued.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.