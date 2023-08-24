73-year-old man stabbed at home in northwest Atlanta Wednesday night

A 73-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday night in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police officers responded the 2900 block of Layton Avenue NW around 8:49 p.m. Aug. 23. Upon arrival, they found an elderly man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man was alert and breathing when transported to a hospital by ambulance.

A suspect was detained at the scene.

Investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit are handling the investigation.

This story is developing.