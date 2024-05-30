73-year-old Gainesville man dies after falling into Lake Lanier

article

A 73-year-old man is dead after falling into Lake Lanier while fishing on May 29, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Matthew Mayo of Gainesville was fishing with his wife off of a bass boat when he tried to sit down in a seat that was not bolted to the floor of the boat.

He fell into the water and did not resurface.

A short time later, game warders were able to use a boat-mounted SONAR to locate Mayor's body in 6 feet of water. Hall County Fire was then able to use their ROV (Remote Operated Vessel) to recover the body.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

No other information about the incident or victim was provided.