2 drownings, multiple BUIs reported on Georgia’s waterways Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, was also a busy weekend on Georgia waterways.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division was busy patrolling the waterways. Authorities say law enforcement officers responded to two drownings.

More than two dozen were cited for boating under the influence, but no boating fatalities were reported. Three injuries were reported.

Here are some of the big incidents reported on Georgia’s waterways:

Boating incident on Lake Lanier

At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, game wardens patrolling Lake Allatoona observed a female passenger on a personal watercraft bleeding from her head near Red Top Mountain State Park. The wardens followed the personal watercraft to the shore to provide assistance. The 18-year-old operator reported that he had jumped in the wake of a large vessel, overturned, and the PWC landed on top of him and his passenger. The female suffered a large cut to her head, while the operator injured his left leg and left arm. The female was transported by family members to a local hospital for treatment. The operator refused treatment at the scene.

Boating Incident on Lake Lanier

On Sunday evening, at approximately 6 p.m., game wardens were notified of a vessel incident on Lake Lanier at Lanier Park in Gwinnett County. The incident involved a collision between two personal watercrafts. One of the operators suffered minor abrasions to his leg and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Drowning in Muscogee County

In the early afternoon hours on Monday, game wardens got information about a body in a private pond in Muscogee County. The victim, found wearing a swimsuit in a wooded area pond, was pronounced deceased by the Muscogee County Coroner around 3:10 p.m. Although reported as a drowning, it is possible that the victim had been in the pond for 2-3 days. The body will be sent to the crime lab to determine the time and cause of death.

Drowning at Neptune Beach

Late afternoon on May 26th, game wardens were advised by GSP Brunswick of a potential drowning at Neptune Beach, St. Simons Island. Glynn County Fire/Rescue recovered a 33-year-old male from the waterline. Despite nearly an hour of CPR by Fire/Rescue, the subject could not be revived and was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick. The body was sent to the crime lab to rule out any medical issues.