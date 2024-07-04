70-year-old woman with dementia missing in South Fulton

article

A 70-year-old woman with dementia is missing in South Fulton and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Geraldine Haynes left her home in the 3400 block of Carriage Chase Road on foot at around 1:30 p.m. July 3. Haynes usually has a cell phone and in the past, she would call her family to come get her.

However, she did not have her phone when she left on Wednesday. She is known to frequent the area of the railroad tracks near Buffington Road or the Gladys S. Dennard Library on Flat Shoals Road.

If you have seen here, please contact the South Fulton Police Department.