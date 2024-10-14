7 injured, including 4 children in Cobb County crash

article

Four children and three adults were rushed to the hospital after a crash at a busy Cobb County intersection on Sunday afternoon.

It happened a little before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Dodgen Road.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, a white 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Timothy Rouse, was traveling eastbound when it ran a red light, striking a white 2012 Ford Explorer.

The Explorer, driven by 23-year-old Aguilar Peregrino, was heading north and attempting to turn left through the green light.

The Nissan carried 25-year-old Danielle Washington and two one-year-olds, while the Ford was transporting a four-year-old child and a five-month-old.

Along with the two drivers, they were taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations, Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.