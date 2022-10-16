6-year-old returns home after brain surgery to remove tumor

article

The son of a Woodstock Police Department officer is home after weeks in the hospital after surgery and treatment for a brain tumor.

The parents of 6-year-old Ezra King posted a photo of the boy napping in the car on Facebook saying he can continue his recovery at home.

They said he was excited to be home with his sisters.

Ezra was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 18 months old.

Ezra had surgery in September and had a difficult time immediately afterward, his parents said. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery, then to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.

When doctors first diagnosed Ezra with brain cancer, his parents had no idea if he’d survive.

Ezra had significant vision loss and lost the ability to speak or swallow. He had to relearn how to walk. He has endured rounds of chemotherapy.

Ezra’s dad, Travis, is an officer with the Woodstock Police Department. The department last week honored Ezra as a junior officer.

Ezra celebrated his 6th birthday on Sept. 13 in the hospital. He said he wants to be a doctor or a police officer, like his dad, when he grows up.