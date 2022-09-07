Woodstock police officer's 5-year-old son recovering after cancer surgery

Ezra King's family say he is recovering in the ICU after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor on his brain.

The 5-year-old son of a Woodstock police officer was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of just 18-months. A recent MRI showed chemotherapy was no longer working to shrink the tumor.

On Wednesday, Ezra underwent surgery at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.

"As of right now, he can see us, talk to us, and he has some good function to his right ride (still not completely sure about it). A miracle! We will know more in the coming days for sure (like if he has lost some vision)," Ezra's parents said in a Facebook post.

According to his parents, doctors were not able to get as much of Ezra's tumor as they wanted. They say he will have an MRI on Friday to see how much of the tumor was removed.

"He has been in pain and vomiting. We are focusing on our little guy and will update when we know more."

Ezra will likely be in the hospital on his 6th birthday, Sept. 13. His parents hope for a long life for their son. Ezra wants to be a doctor or a police officer like his dad when he grows up.