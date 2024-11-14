6 arrested in August Atlanta shooting of suspected car burglar

Atlanta Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the Aug. 6 homicide at 500 Bishop St. NW.

The investigation began when officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:41 a.m. Police found a man in a gray Jeep with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Initial findings suggested the victim may have been involved in vehicle thefts earlier that night at 3334 Peachtree Road NE. Evidence indicated more vehicles were broken into at Bishop Street before an unidentified person fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the victim.

The first arrest occurred on Aug. 31, when Cedron Tigner was taken into custody for prowling, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property. While in custody, Tigner was charged with murder related to the Aug. 6 shooting.

Additional arrests followed in the subsequent months. On Sept. 16, Justin Burton, 18, was arrested in DeKalb County. On Oct. 2, 20-year-old Matt Washington was apprehended in Clayton County. Gary Price, 23, was taken into custody on Oct. 28 in Conyers. Most recently, on Nov. 12, Morrow Police arrested Darius Blake and Malachi Sanabria, both 18.

Atlanta police have not explained what led them to arrest the suspects.