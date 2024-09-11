Homicide suspect found fully clothed under bed sheet during call, Clayton County police say

article

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Atlanta was arrested in Clayton County on Sept. 9, following a domestic disturbance call that police suspect may have been a tip-off to his location.

Officers responded to a home along Paxton Place in Riverdale on Monday after getting a third-party report of a domestic disturbance. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the caller said the man had pulled a gun on his family and attempted to assault his mother. However, when officers spoke with a woman at the residence, she stated that everything was fine, and no incident had occurred.

The officer, performing a safety check of the home, asked to speak with other residents. During their search, officers encountered Matt Washington Jr., who was found fully clothed, hiding under bed sheets and pretending to be asleep. Officers ran a check on his name and date of birth which revealed he was wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for a homicide that occurred last month.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Washington was wanted for shooting a man in the head along Bishop Street just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Washington was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities now believe the domestic disturbance call may have been fabricated to alert police to Washington’s presence at the home. No injuries were reported in the arrest.