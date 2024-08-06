Suspected car burglar shot in the head in Midtown Atlanta, police say

article

Police are working to find out who shot a man suspected in a string of car break-ins in Midtown Atlanta.

Officers found the man shot in the head behind the wheel of a gray Jeep on Bishop Street just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they found two vehicles that were burglarized near the victim and believe the man may have been behind similar car burglaries on the 3300 block of Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

"It appears an unknown suspect shot multiple times at the victim, striking him as a result," a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.