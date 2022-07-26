54-year-old victim in Marietta hit-and-run dies, police says

The Marietta Police Department said the man injured in a hit-and-run involving a white van on Sunday night has died.

Police said Andres Salanic-Sacalxot was pronounced dead at a hospital on Monday night. He was badly injured in a hit-and-run in a parking lot on Sandtown Road, police said.

Police said the 54-year-old from Guatemala was walking in a parking lot at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday near 814 Sandtown Road when a white van with ladders hit him.

He went to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after the crash.

Police did not provide a description of the driver or more details about the van. Anyone with information can contact an investigator at 770-794-5352.