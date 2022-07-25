Work van drives off after striking man in Marietta parking lot, police say

Marietta police are searching for the driver of a work van who struck and seriously injured a man on Sunday night.

Police said 54-year-old Andres Salanic-Sacalxot was walking in a parking lot at around 7:15 p.m. near 814 Sandtown Road when a white van with ladders hit him.

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is treating the man, who police said is from Guatemala, for life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide a description of the driver or more details about the van. Anyone with information can contact an investigator at 770-794-5352.