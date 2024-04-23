53-year-old Bibb County woman arrested after 25-year-old woman doused in gas

A 53-year-old woman, Kimberly Lashawn Brooks, has been taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection with an aggravated assault investigation. The incident took place at a residence within the 3800 block of Log Cabin Drive.

The call for assistance was received by the Macon Bibb E-911 Center at 11:37 a.m. April 21. Patrol deputies along with the Macon Bibb Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders found a 25-year-old female outside the residence with gasoline on her clothing and face. Additionally, it was discovered that a fire had been set inside the residence. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished without further incident, and paramedics were able to treat the victim. Thankfully, no other individuals were harmed during the event, and the victim was cleared by paramedics at the scene.

Following an extensive investigation, Kimberly Lashawn Brooks was identified as the suspect involved in the incident. Brooks was taken into custody and transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Brooks faces charges of Aggravated Assault and First Degree Arson. Her bond has been denied at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Individuals with any relevant information are encouraged to reach out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or contact the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.