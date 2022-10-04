51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say

A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange.

Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.

She was immediately taken to the hospital.

After some questioning, investigators gathered that the shooting may have been over a narcotics transaction.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is still ironing out the details in the situation to determine what really took place.

A suspect has not yet been identified in this case.