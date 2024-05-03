Mariah the Scientist arrested after allegedly dragging woman in Atlanta club

article

Hip-hop artist Mariah the Scientist, who hails from Atlanta, has been released from jail following her arrest for involvement in a physical altercation. TMZ reports that the incident occurred late in March at Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge, which is located in Buckhead.

According to reports, a woman claims that Mariah the Scientist, whose real name is Mariah Buckles, forcibly removed her wig and proceeded to drag her across the room. The woman told police she has no idea why she was attacked. She called 911 after she left the club.

Mariah the Scientist was booked into Fulton County Jail on Wednesday but was later released the same day. Despite her recent legal troubles, she is scheduled to perform tonight at the Tabernacle on Luckie Street in Atlanta. It is the last performance of her 45-stop tour in support of her third studio album "To Be Eaten Alive."

This is not the first time Mariah has made headlines.

In January, she found herself in the midst of controversy when rapper Drake criticized the judge overseeing Young Thug's trial in Fulton County. This criticism stemmed from a Christmas-time phone call between Mariah and Jeffrey Williams (Young Thug) that circulated on social media. Mariah and Young Thug reportedly began dating around November 2021.

As of now, Mariah the Scientist has not issued any statements regarding her recent arrest.