Juvenile allegedly killed by another juvenile Thursday on Buford Highway

A juvenile is dead after being shot Thursday in the 3500 block of Buford Highway near Briarwood Road NE, according to Brookhaven Police Department.

Brookhaven PD says their officers were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. in response to a person shot call. DeKalb County Fire Rescue and ambulance services were also dispatched.

Officers began life-saving measures but the victim died of his injuries.

Investigators responded to the scene and interviewed several potential witnesses. Another juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident.

No other information was released about the juveniles involved.