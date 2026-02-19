Union City police investigate deadly overnight shooting

The Brief A man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a Union City home on Dorian Drive. Investigators believe the shooting took place at approximately 8 p.m. last night. Police are searching for witnesses or anyone with information to assist in the ongoing investigation.



Union City police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death inside a residence late last night.

What we know:

Police responded to a call on Dorian Drive, where they discovered the victim deceased inside the home. Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe the shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m.

Details regarding the victim's identity or a potential motive have not yet been released. Investigators are currently canvassing the neighborhood and are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or heard gunfire in the area to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.