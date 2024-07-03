50 Cent laments ice cream truck prices: 'What happened to $1.25?'

Remember the days when you could buy ice cream from the neighborhood truck for less than $2?

Well, rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, misses those days and recently took to Instagram to express his frustration over the rising prices.

50 Cent, 48, shared photos of the current prices with the caption, "I jumped out and went to an ice cream truck today and saw this. What happened to $1.25? This cannot be right."

The menu included classic ice cream offerings such as ice cream bars, cone sandwiches, and popsicles, now ranging from $4 to $5.

His post sparked a conversation about how much prices have increased over the years.

The cost of food has definitely increased in the past few years.

In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that people spent 11.3% of their income on food in 2022, the highest level in over 30 years. And, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that restaurant prices in January 2024 increased 5.1% from January 2023.

In June, it was reported that more than a quarter of Americans have resorted to skipping meals to avoid paying inflated grocery store prices and 80% of Americans say they have felt a "notable increase" in grocery costs in recent years.

And a TikTok user recently claimed in a viral video that he used a Walmart grocery receipt from two years ago and placed the same order and saw a price difference of almost $300.