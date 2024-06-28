Viral TikTok video claims Walmart grocery prices have skyrocketed

A recent TikTok video has gone viral, showing a user’s surprising experience with Walmart's grocery prices. The user explained in his video that he tried to use the "Reorder All" button for an order he placed two years ago, which originally cost $126.67. To his shock, the same order would now cost $414.39.

The video has garnered around one million views, with most comments expressing similar astonishment at the apparent price increase. However, one TikTok user pointed out that some of the items in the original order were discontinued, leading to falsely inflated prices.

Walmart representatives have responded, stating that the claims in the video are not accurate. According to them, the discrepancies in prices are due to discontinued items rather than actual inflation.

To provide context, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports that inflation rose by 6.5% in 2022 and 3.1% in 2023. Specifically, the CPI for food saw its fastest increase since 1979 in 2022, growing by 5.8% in 2023, which indicates a slowdown compared to the previous year.

While inflation has certainly impacted food prices, the dramatic price increase claimed in the video appears to be influenced by other factors, such as discontinued products generating artificially high prices.