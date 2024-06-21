5-year-old girl with special needs found in Sandy Springs apartment pool

A 5-year-old Sandy Springs girl with special needs was found dead in an apartment swimming pool on Friday morning after being reported missing.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after 8:40 a.m. to assist in the active search for the missing girl.

After a brief search, the child was discovered in the swimming pool of the complex. A Sandy Springs police officer immediately entered the pool to retrieve the girl. Medics attempted to resuscitate the young girl once she was out of the water.

She was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she died.

The name of the girl has not been released and police have not said at which apartment complex the incident happened.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.