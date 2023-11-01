41-year-old man arrested after deadly crash, day-long chase in Paulding County

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

41-year-old man arrested after deadly crash, day-long chase in Paulding County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Michael Anthony Morgan

PAUDLING COUNTY, Ga. - A man is under arrest in Paulding County after leading multiple law enforcement officers on a chase following a deadly crash near Mulberry Rock Road and Cohran Road.

According to Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at approximately 6:49 a.m. Oct. 31. Multiple people were injured and one person later died at a local hospital.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol troopers, and US Marshals spend the better part of the day chasing the suspect, 41-year-old Michael Anthony Morgan.

They eventually caught up with him at a home in Temple.

He was arrested without incident and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the crash. He was later transported to the Paulding County Jail and is being held without bond. He is facing the following charges:

  1. Homicide By Vehicle
  2. Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death
  3. Serious Injury by Vehicle
  4. Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway
  5. Failure to Maintain Lane
  6. Driving on a Suspended License
  7. No Proof of Insurance
  8. Defective Tires
  9. Multiple Warrants From Various Jurisdictions

If you have any information related to this tragic incident, please reach out to the Georgia State Patrol Post 29 Paulding at (770) 222-6174. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and safe driving on the roads. #PauldingSheriff #GSP #HitAndRun #Arrested