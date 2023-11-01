41-year-old man arrested after deadly crash, day-long chase in Paulding County

article

A man is under arrest in Paulding County after leading multiple law enforcement officers on a chase following a deadly crash near Mulberry Rock Road and Cohran Road.

According to Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at approximately 6:49 a.m. Oct. 31. Multiple people were injured and one person later died at a local hospital.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol troopers, and US Marshals spend the better part of the day chasing the suspect, 41-year-old Michael Anthony Morgan.

They eventually caught up with him at a home in Temple.

He was arrested without incident and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the crash. He was later transported to the Paulding County Jail and is being held without bond. He is facing the following charges:

Homicide By Vehicle Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death Serious Injury by Vehicle Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway Failure to Maintain Lane Driving on a Suspended License No Proof of Insurance Defective Tires Multiple Warrants From Various Jurisdictions

If you have any information related to this tragic incident, please reach out to the Georgia State Patrol Post 29 Paulding at (770) 222-6174. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and safe driving on the roads. #PauldingSheriff #GSP #HitAndRun #Arrested